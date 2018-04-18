Warriors hopeful Jonny Gray and Ryan Wilson will be fit for semi

Glasgow Warriors hope Ryan Wilson and Jonny Gray will both be able to make their return from injury in the team’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final next month. Gray damaged a shoulder in last week’s win over Connacht which ensured the Warriors of a home semi, while Wilson sat out with a chest problem.

The semi-finals are on the weekend of 18-20 May, before which Glasgow have two remaining regular-season games, against Ulster on Saturday then at Edinburgh the following Saturday. Assistant coach Jason O’Halloran explained yesterday that a speedy recovery could see Gray be available for the latter game, but that the team was more likely to err on the side of caution.

“Jonny’s an AC joint in his shoulder,” O’Halloran said. “Depending on the severity of those it can be a couple of weeks to five or six weeks. We think he’s at the lower end of that hopefully, so knowing his thirst for the game I’m sure he’ll be keen to try and get out there as soon as possible.

“There’s a possibility [of playing against Edinburgh] That would probably be pretty optimistic, but there may be a chance.

“Five or six weeks would be the worst-case scenario. We don’t believe that his is quite that bad, so there is an outside chance of Edinburgh, but thinking logically it’s the semi-finals, because if you risk guys against Edinburgh knowing you’ve got a two-week break after that it would be pretty silly. So if we’re in any doubt about guys, we’ll probably just hold them back.”

There is possibly slightly more uncertainty about the prognosis for Wilson, but again, O’Halloran sees that game in mid-May as the target. “We’re hopeful he’ll be back come semi-final time,” the coach added.