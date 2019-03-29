Stuart Hogg returns as Glasgow announce team for Champions Cup quarter-final

Stuart Hogg makes his return from injury to start for Glasgow Warriors in their Heineken Championship Cup quarter-final clash with Saracens on Saturday.

Stuart Hogg returns to action for Glasgow Warriors. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old will appear at Allianz Park for his first appearance since injuring his shoulder in Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations defeat to Ireland.

Kyle Steyn scored his first try for the club in last weekend’s victory over the Cheetahs at Scotstoun. He switches from centre to wing this Saturday with Rory Hughes completing the back-three.

Sam Johnson returns from international duty to start at inside centre, Stafford McDowall moves to thirteen having also got on the scoresheet against the Cheetahs.

Ali Price is brought back into the starting XV and combines with Adam Hastings in the half-backs.

It is an unChanged pack from last Saturday’s game at Scotstoun.

George Horne has returned from injury to be selected among the replacements and Jonny Gray will also look to make an impact off the bench.

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Dave Rennie said: “It’s a massive weekend and exactly the kind of game we want to be competing in.

“We know Saracens well having played them twice already this season. We tested them for big chunks of those games and know that if we play at our best for 80 minutes we have the firepower to make it to the semi-finals.”

Glasgow line-up in full:

1. Oli Kebble

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Tim Swinson

5. Scott Cummings

6. Rob Harley

7. Callum Gibbins (C)

8. Matt Fagerson

9. Ali Price

10. Adam Hastings

11. Rory Hughes

12. Sam Johnson

13. Stafford McDowall

14. Kyle Steyn

15. Stuart Hogg

Replacements:

16. Kevin Bryce

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Siua Halanukonuka

19. Jonny Gray

20. Chris Fusaro

21. George Horne

22. Pete Horne

23. Niko Matawalu