Stuart Hogg named in Glasgow team ahead of Six Nations

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will make his long-awaited comeback from injury in Glasgow’s European Champions Cup match against Exeter Chiefs at Scotstoun on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been battling a hip injury since November and had picked up a subsequent foot problem but Warriors coach Dave Rennie has deemed him fit enough to start the game.

It is a boost to Scotland as tomorrow was the last fixture in which Hogg could get match sharpness before the Six Nations campaign opens against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday 3 February.

There are also returns from injury to the starting XV for the Scotland duo of wing Tommy Seymour and centre Alex Dunbar.

Guinness Pro14 pacesetters Glasgow will be looking to avoid a whitewash in Pool 4 after losing their five previous games in European competition this season.

GLASGOW TEAM to play Exeter in European Champions Cup Pool 3 on Saturday 20 January, kick-off 1pm

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Huw Jones

12. Alex Dunbar

11. Leonardo Sarto

10. Finn Russell

9. George Horne

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. George Turner

3. Siua Halanukonuka

4. Rob Harley

5. Jonny Gray CAPTAIN

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Matt Smith

8. Adam Ashe

Replacements

16. Grant Stewart

17. Alex Allan

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Greg Peterson

20. Chris Fusaro

21. Ali Price

22. Peter Horne

23. Lee Jones