SRU made life ‘awkward’ for Finn Russell, claims father

The father of Finn Russell has accused the SRU of making life “awkward” for his son after winning an unfair dismissal case against the governing body.

READ MORE - ‘Dad told me to enjoy it. I certainly did’ - Scotland’s Adam Hastings

Finn Russell's father was dismissed by Scottish Rugby last year. Picture: SNS

Keith Russell left his post of domestic rugby last year but successfully managed to fight the dismissal, a decision which the SRU will not appeal.

After winning his case, Russell criticised Scottish Rugby for making life difficult for his son as a result of the circumstances.

He told BBC Scotland: “I think it’s made it incredibly awkward for Finn this year. We are very close as a family.

“He’s very aware of how the SRU has treated myself and so it’s made it really difficult for him this year to go out, whether it’s Glasgow at Scotstoun or Scotland at Murrayfield, knowing there are people in the stand that have just summarily dismissed his father with no justification, with no process or anything else.

“That’s a really awkward position for him to be have been in.”

Russell also insisted that his son received no contract offer from Glasgow Warriors or the SRU before making the decision to sign for Racing 92 this summer.

He added: “We’ve spoken about Finn playing in France for quite a few years now.

“It’s always been something he wanted to do - play in a different culture, a different style of rugby and it would develop him as a player and as a person.

“But the fact that this was obviously in the background and the actual fact he never even got a contract offer from Glasgow or the SRU to stay, then clearly it was an easy one for him to go to Racing 92.”

READ MORE - Iain Morrison: Scotland off to flying start but that was too easy