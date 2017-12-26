Scott Cummings admits Glasgow have to ‘take a good look at themselves’

Lock Scott Cummings admitted Glasgow would have a good look at themselves after their stunning collapse to 14-man Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

The 18-17 defeat ended the Warriors’ perfect ten-in-a-row start to the Guinness Pro14 and made it three straight losses following back-to-back defeats by Montpellier in a winless European campaign.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said it was easily the worst performance from his team since he arrived in Scotland and Cummings insisted the players were fully aware of how badly they had failed themselves and their boss.

“We’re disappointed. He [Rennie] said we had to have a good look at ourselves but we knew that,” said the 21-year-old.

“So go away, enjoy Christmas then come back in and make sure we are really ready for it. They’re coming to Scotstoun, our home patch and we don’t want to repeat that performance. Obviously they are a team on a high as they’ve won a lot of games but we need to get back into the way of things.”

Unlike Edinburgh, who were back in training this morning, Glasgow have been given until tomorrow off, which will have given the players an extra 24 hours to stew over what was an extremely slipshod performance. Despite taking an early lead through Huw Jones’s try and then being given a man advantage for the majority of the game after Edinburgh prop Simon Berghan’s red card, the Warriors were woefully disjointed and continued their poor run in these inter-city clashes, slumping to a fifth defeat in six as Chris Dean snatched a last-gasp winning try.

“With them being 14 men there was more space on the pitch for us but it certainly didn’t look that way at times,” lamented Cummings. “We didn’t use that space anywhere near as good as we usually do. We’re a team who likes to play the ball. It’s always the situation when we play Edinburgh that you get caught up in that up front battle, trying to get one over on your opposite man. We need to be smarter as a team. We’ve got 15 men and they’re all decision makers and we didn’t make the right ones.”

Cummings crashed over for a try which put Glasgow 17-6 up at one point but he didn’t feel that it had broken stubborn opponents who responded to the red card with fight and verve. He said: “It got us 11 points ahead and got us that buffer but after that we didn’t exit properly, they got a lineout in our half and the pressure was back on us. It wasn’t as if it was a lead that was unassailable for them.

“We didn’t perform. We should have played like we know we can. It’s pretty simple, in lots of areas we didn’t. We’ve got a lot of areas where we have to have a good look at ourselves and improve on them because there are a lot right now.”