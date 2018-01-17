Scotland hooker George Turner signs permanent Glasgow Warriors deal

Have your say

Scotland hooker George Turner has made his loan switch from Edinburgh to Glasgow a permanent move after agreeing a two-year Warriors contract.

Turner swapped Myreside for Scotstoun back in the summer and will now remain in the west until at least May 2020.

George Turner in action for Warriors against Cardiff Blues. Picture: SNS Group

Turner spent six frustrating years in the capital - making just one start as he struggled to oust the likes of Ross Ford and Stuart McInally.

But his impressive form for Dave Rennie’s Guinness PRO14 leaders saw him named in Gregor Townsend’s Dark Blues squad for the NatWest 6 Nations.

The 25-year-old has so far registered 12 appearances for his new club, scoring four tries.

Turner said: “I’m really happy to be staying in Glasgow. I’ve enjoyed my time at the club and it’s been good getting a lot of game time this season.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the coaches and players at the club and I know I’ve got a lot more to learn.

“Scotstoun is the best place for me to continue my development and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years.”

Warriors forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys added: “George has settled really quickly and has played a lot of games for us already this season.

“We’ve been impressed with his abrasiveness in defence and dynamism across the park.

“He’s made a real impact and has gone on to represent his country, so we’re delighted he’s committed his future to the club.”