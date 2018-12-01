Scotland centre Huw Jones to sign new Glasgow Warriors deal

Scotland centre Huw Jones is ready to commit his future to Glasgow Warriors by signing a new contract with the Scotstoun club.

Jones’ current deal expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to Leicester Tigers. But Scotland on Sunday understands the threequarter will resist the lure of England for now.

The loss of Stuart Hogg, who will join Exeter in the summer, has freed up money for Scottish Rugby to push the boat out in terms of its offer to Jones, who joined Glasgow from South African side Stormers in 2017.