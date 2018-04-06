Scarlets v Glasgow: Six Scotland caps return to Warriors squad

Glasgow Warriors have been handed a boost with the return of six Scotland internationals for the PRO14 clash with Scarlets in Wales tomorrow.

Glasgow travel to Parc y Scarlets aiming to secure top spot in Conference A and a home semi-final, a week after crossing the whitewash ten times against Zebre with four Scotland caps getting gametime at Scotstoun.

And head coach Dave Rennie has called on a further six players who featured in the Six Nations to help Warriors to victory over Wayne Pivac’s side.

• READ MORE - Glasgow prop Ryan Grant to hang up his boots this summer

Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour are drafted into the back-three alongside DTH van der Merwe. The Canadian scored two tries against the Italians last week and will be in familiar surroundings having played for Scarlets between 2015 and 2017.

Ali Price and Finn Russell start at half-back while Nick Grigg and Sam Johnson link up in the midfield.

Ryan Wilson returns to captain the side alongside Callum Gibbins and Rob Harley in the back-row. Jonny Gray and Tim Swinson pair up in the second-row while Oli Kebble, George Turner and Zander Fagerson make up the front-row.

Rennie is without Adam Ashe, Fraser Brown, Paddy Kelly, Richie Vernon (all ankle injuries); Ryan Grant (back), Leo Sarto (shoulder), Brandon Thomson (knee), Lewis Wynne (hip) and Pat MacArthur.

Scotland captain John Barclay starts at Number 8 for Scarlets.

• READ MORE - Glasgow 68 - 7 Zebre: Van der Merwe back with a bang

Rennie said: “We’ve had a good week training. It has been great to have the rest of the Scotland boys back in refreshed following a positive 6 Nations.

“Scarlets lead the comp in turnover tries so we know how dangerous they can be. Ball security will be key.”

Glasgow Warriors team to play Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 at Parc y Scarlets, kick off 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports.

15. Stuart Hogg 14. Tommy Seymour 13. Nick Grigg 12. Sam Johnson 11. DTH van der Merwe 10. Finn Russell 9. Ali Price 1. Jamie Bhatti 2. George Turner 3. Zander Fagerson 4. Tim Swinson 5. Jonny Gray 6. Rob Harley 7. Callum Gibbin 8. Ryan Wilson (captain).

Replacements: 16. Grant Stewart 17. Oli Kebble 18. Siua Halanukonuka 19. Scott Cummings 20. Chris Fusaro 21. Henry Pyrgos 22. Peter Horne 23. Lelia Masaga

Scarlets team

15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Ioan Nicholas, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Rhys Patchell, 9 Gareth Davies, 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens ©, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Steve Cummins, 6 Aaron Shingler, 7 James Davies, 8 John Barclay.

Replacements; Ryan Elias, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Will Boyde, Aled Davies, Dan Jones, Steff Hughes