Scarlets coach slams Glasgow pitch, says players can’t train due to burns

Scarlets have hit out at Glasgow Warriors’ artificial pitch, claiming the Scotstoun surface has left the Welsh side unable to train ahead of their Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster.

Wayne Pivac said none of his players trained on Monday with many suffering blisters and “a lot of bad burns”, while some members of the squad were still out of action 24 hours later.

Rhys Patchell with a visible cut / burn on his knee. Picture: PA

The head coach said at a press conference: “The main thing is to make the burns heal up, to run around and knock the skin off again is not the ideal situation.

“So, no-one trained [on Monday] and there will be some who won’t train today which is unfortunate, but we will have a full training session on Thursday.”

The Kiwi claimed the 4G pitch at Scotstoun was “very dry” during Friday’s match. He continued: “I am not sure what other teams have had, we had got a lot of burns, a lot of bad grazing and blisters.

Not a fan: Wayne Pivac at Scotstoun. Picture: SNS Group

“The surface was very firm... you have got to play on them and you have got to accept it, but I am not a fan.”

‘Shocking’

Pivac’s thoughts were echoed by Wales international wing Steff Evans, who had visible burns on his arms as he spoke to the media this morning.

Evans insisted Warriors’ pitch was very different to the artificial surfaces at Cardiff Arms Park and the surface at Saracens’ home ground of Allianz Park.

Evans said: “It’s a tough field that 4G - these wounds are going to be stuck with me for a while. It was just really dry. I think they were supposed to water it so I don’t know what’s happened there.

“The weather didn’t help, it was like playing on carpet - it was shocking. It wasn’t soft,” he added.

‘Should be illegal’

Evans’ team mate Johnny McNicholl went a step further, branding the pitch “horrible” and said he felt the surface “should be illegal.”

Nursing “a dozen burns”, the New Zealand full back added: “[The surface] is good when you are running, but as soon as you hit the deck it affects your joints as well.

“I would prefer not to play on them. I remember going down on the deck for the ball and got this massive burn on my backside.

“It was like a carpet burn. I said to the trainer after that I felt the pitch should be illegal. I don’t like playing on them because they are high risk for injury.”

McNicholl complained that he had been unable to train on Monday due to the burns and having “numb feet”.

He added: “This is the only [such] surface I have played on so I can’t judge any others. On a dry day, it heats up and it is like carpet.”

However, Glasgow told WalesOnline they are “entirely happy” with the playing surface, and that the 4G pitch is “fully compliant with World Rugby’s performance specification”.