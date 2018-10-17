Saracens’ Alex Lozowski gets 2-week ban over Glasgow Warriors incident

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski has been banned for two weeks for entering a ruck dangerously - but will be free to feature in England’s autumn Test campaign.

The 25-year-old was cited twice following Saracens’ 13-3 Champions Cup win over Glasgow at Scotstoun on Sunday: he was suspended for the ruck complaint, while he was cleared over the charge of a dangerous tackle.

Lozowski will miss Saracens’ European home clash with Lyon on Saturday, and the Premiership clash with Leicester Tigers a week later.

But the versatile playmaker will be back in action by the time England start their autumn schedule against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, November 3.

“The Saracens centre, Alex Lozowski, has been suspended for two weeks following an independent disciplinary hearing in London arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup round one match against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun,” read a statement from European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

“Lozowski was cited for two acts of foul play, for dangerously entering a ruck and making contact with the Glasgow Warriors hooker, Fraser Brown, and for allegedly tackling the Glasgow Warriors full back, Ruaridh Jackson, dangerously.

“In respect of the citing complaint concerning the incident at the ruck, the committee upheld the complaint as it determined that Lozowski had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

“It found that the offence was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and two weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Despite the fact that there were some mitigating factors, the committee decided that in the absence of a guilty plea it could not reduce the sanction and a two-week suspension was imposed.”

Lozowski pleaded not guilty to both charges, and had help from Glasgow star Jackson - who gave evidence by phone before the Saracens centre was cleared of a dangerous tackle on the Scotland back.

“In respect of the citing complaint concerning the alleged dangerous tackle, the committee heard additional evidence by phone from Ruaridh Jackson and subsequently decided to dismiss the complaint on the basis that Lozowski had not committed an act of foul play,” the EPCR statement continued.

“Lozowski is therefore free to play on Monday, October 29.”