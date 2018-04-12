Ryan Wilson ruled out as Glasgow announce team for Connacht clash

Ryan Wilson faces a race to be fit for the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals after suffering a chest injury.

The Scotland vice captain has been left out of Glasgow’s game against Connacht at Scotstoun on Friday night, with the club saying he is “unavailable for the next few weeks”.

The Warriors have two games to go before the semi-finals and finals of the competition in May, having already secured their place in the last four and on course to finish top of Conference A.

Oli Kebble has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in the defeat to Scarlets last week, with Zander Fagerson and Alex Allan named at prop.

Fraser Brown makes another comeback from an injury-hit season at hooker - his first appearance since Scotland’s win over Italy in the Six Nations.

Alex Dunbar comes into the centres alongside Sam Johnson, while Scott Cummings starts in the second row and Callum Gribbins captains from the back row.

Head coach Dave Rennie told the club website: “It was a pretty flat performance last week. We created opportunities but our lack of accuracy saw us convert just one of our seven line breaks. Against quality sides, you will get punished.

“Connacht lead the competition in ball carries, with the ability to look after possession for long periods of time. It will be a great test of our defensive resilience.

“Alex and Fraser come back in. We have some real quality in midfield at our disposal, and Alex gets a crack this week. He has trained and prepared really well for the past few weeks so I’m looking forward to seeing him back in a Warriors jersey.

“Fraser has been dogged with injury, the most recent an ankle injury against Italy. His experience and physicality will be welcomed.”