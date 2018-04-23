Ryan Wilson agrees new two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow skipper Ryan Wilson is set to chalk up a decade’s worth of service with Warriors after agreeing a new two-year contract.

The back-rower joined the Scotstoun outfit in 2010 and has gone on to make 138 appearances.

Now his new deal will see him tied to the Guinness PRO14 high-flyers until at least May 2020.

Wilson was named club captain by Dave Rennie after the New Zealander took over from Gregor Townsend last summer, while Townsend also appointed him Scotland vice-captain following his move to the national team.

The 28-year-old was a key member of Warriors’ 2015 PRO12 title-winning squad and has been capped 37 times by Scotland.

Wilson said: “I’m really happy to be staying in Glasgow for at least another two years.

“Glasgow has become home for my family and I love the city and the club.

“I’ve seen us go from strength to strength since playing my first game at Firhill eight years ago and I can’t wait to see it grow even more and be a part of it.

“I’m looking forward to pushing on in Europe in the coming seasons with a really strong group of lads that we have here and continuing to enjoy playing rugby with my mates.”

Rennie added: “Ryan is a good man, he loves this club and he has a really good way with the players.

“He is demanding and challenging when he needs to be, but he’s great at putting an arm around guys and he really cares about his mates and this club.

“Ryan is uncompromising on the pitch, he’s got a really good skill-set and he’s obviously a really experienced player. It’s great news that he’s sticking around for another couple of years.”