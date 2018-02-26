Ryan Grant extends stay at Glasgow as Alex Allan signs new deal

Ryan Grant has extended his stay at Glasgow Warriors until the end of the season while Alex Allan has signed a new one-year deal at Scotstoun.

Former soldier Grant, who rejoined the club on a short-term deal in September, made 109 appearances for Warriors before short stints at Worcester and Edinburgh last year.

Alex Allan described the decision to stay at Scotstoun as a 'no-brainer'. Picture: SNS Group

The 32-year-old, who has been drafted to Ayr for the 2017/18 season, has been capped 25 times by Scotland and was called up to the British & Irish Lions squad in 2013 as cover for Gethin Jenkins.

He said in September that he was “grateful to be back” at Scotstoun.

Fellow loose-head prop Allan, who has made 70 appearances for Glasgow since arriving at the club in 2014 from Edinburgh’s development squad, has agreed a one-year extension to his contract, tying him to the club until May 2019.

Allan, 25, has enjoyed a run of games under Dave Rennie, appearing 19 times this season, and the Harrogate-born front-row said it was a “no-brainer” to extend his stay.

Speaking to Warriors TV, he said: “It was an easy decision to stay at Glasgow. I’ve really enjoyed the three-and-a-half seasons I’ve been at the club and I’m looking forward to another season.

“I was 22 when I first joined and my game has improved massively. I’ve still got a lot of improvements to make and I feel this is the right environment for me to make those improvements.”

Warriors assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said: “Alex has played really well this season and he’s great for our environment, so we’re looking forward to going forward together.

“He’s still young and we feel the best is still to come from Alex. He’s a fantastic athlete and can add to the type of game we want to play, so we’re delighted he’s staying.”

On Grant’s decision to extend his stay at Scotstoun, Humphreys added: “Ryan has been at the club a while now and is part of the culture.

“He’s great with the young props and is scrummaging really well. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Glasgow face Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium this Friday, kick-off 7.35pm.