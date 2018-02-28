Record-breaker Rob Harley signs new Glasgow Warriors deal

Rob Harley has signed a new Glasgow contract just days after breaking the club’s appearance record.

The flanker played his 178th game for Warriors during their defeat by Munster at the weekend and has now signed a new two-year deal to take him to 2020.

The 20-times capped Scotland international surpassed Graeme Morrison’s record in Cork on Friday night.

After signing his new deal, the 27-year-old said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I’m glad to have played so many games for Glasgow and I’m looking forward to playing even more in the future.

“We sell out every game we play at Scotstoun and the support we get from the fans is a big factor in how well we do here.

“The supporters drive us on in everything they do, it’s a great atmosphere and the idea of playing in front of them for two more years made my decision very easy.”

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie added: “Rob epitomises what it means to play for this club and it’s great that he’s staying for two more years.

“He sets an example around the place day in, day out and is a true Warrior on the pitch.”