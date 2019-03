Have your say

Owen Farrell has been ruled out of Saracens’ European Champions Cup quarter-final with Glasgow Warriors after his wife went into labour.

The England stand-off was due to play his first match since the Calcutta Cup draw with Scotland.

However, his wife Georgie Lyon has gone into labour, causing a reshuffle in the Saracens backline.

Full-back Alex Goode will move to stand-off, with winger Liam Williams switching to 15. David Strettle comes off the bench to fill the wing slot vacated by Williams.