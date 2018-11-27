Nick Grigg seeks redemption for Glasgow Warriors in Scarlets rematch

Nick Grigg smiles sheepishly when the subject of Glasgow Warriors’ last meeting with the Scarlets is raised. “I was waiting for someone to ask about that,” he says. “I was obviously very gutted with that final game against them. I personally missed a couple of tackles in that game, so it was a bit frustrating for me. I’ve definitely got a point to prove and it will be good to hopefully get the win when we play them again on Saturday.”

It says something of Grigg’s character that the question was actually about the collective failings of the team when Warriors lost their Guinness Pro14 play-off semi-final clash against the Scarlets last May, but he chose to reflect on his own role in that 13-28 loss. This isn’t the sort of guy who will pass the buck. Grigg, pictured, was stood-up then beaten on the outside by Welsh stand-off Rhys Patchell for the away team’s first try in just the third minute of the play-off, and he also picked up a yellow-card early in the second half for killing the ball. Although he went over for a consolation score with eight minutes to go, the 26-year-old centre clearly regrets that this was one of his less impressive matches at the end of a strong season in which he usurped Scotland star Huw Jones for the No 13 jersey.

“We had a lot of steam leading up to that semi-final – everyone in the team believed that we were going to do it and I said from the start of the season that we were going to do it – so it was really disappointing to lose that game,” he says.

All of which adds an extra edge to Grigg and his team-mates’ preparation for Saturday evening’s re-match against the men from West Wales.

“It will be good to get that redemption with another shot taking them on at home at Scotstoun and proving we can put in an 80-minute performance instead of a 40 to 50-minute performance.”

If selected, Saturday’s game will be Grigg’s 50th in a Glasgow shirt. While the players isn’t counting, his biggest fan on the other side of the world made sure he knew that a big milestone is being passed.

“My dad reminded me, actually, on Facebook Messenger the other day,” explained the New Zealand-born, Scots qualified centre.

“He’s probably my number one supporter, so he made sure I knew. To bring up the half century is pretty awesome, I wouldn’t ever have believed it when I was sitting back in Wellington a few years ago playing club rugby that I’d be playing my 50thgamefor Glasgow Warriors just a few season later.”