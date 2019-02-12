New Glasgow Warriors deal can help me hit new heights, vows Adam Ashe

Adam Ashe did not have to think too long before agreeing to sign a new contract with Glasgow, but the willingness with which he did so should not be interpreted as any kind of desire to take things easily.

At 25, the back-row forward remains hugely ambitious – not only of adding to his surprisingly meagre collection of six Scotland caps and of helping the Warriors to more honours, but also of continuing to improve his own individual game. And he is convinced that the best place to do that is Scotstoun.

Adam Ashe throws himself into training with Glasgow Warriors as the back-row forward prepares for a trip to face Cardiff Blues. Picture: SNS/SRU

“It was a pretty easy decision when the offer came in,” Ashe said yesterday after the two-year deal was announced. “I’m really pleased to be staying here.

“I’ve been here for quite a few years now – it’s a great club and we’ve had some good success over the past few years. We’re a club who have a lot of ambition, so yeah, I’m really pleased to be staying and looking forward to doing my bit over the next two years.

“I think I’ve been here for around seven years now, but I definitely still feel like I’m improving. It’s funny when you look at your career as a rugby player. You see maybe four years ago I was involved with Scotland.

“The game is changing so much that, actually, I feel like my game is improving, but potentially, from an outside point of view, I’m maybe not doing quite as well as some would think. That’s one thing that we have here at this club. We have this constant desire to grow and develop.

“It’s a massively healthy thing because it keeps players engaged and inspired to want to improve. I definitely feel like I’m still making gains in my game, and can hopefully continue to do that over the next five years or so.”

Ashe has had injuries and a lot of back-row competition to contend with at both club and international level, and the two factors explain why the last of those caps to date was won back in 2015. But he has come closer than ever over the last few weeks to adding to that tally, having been in the wider Scotland squad for the Six Nations, and believes he can impress Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, pictured, and get into the matchday 23 for one or more of the remaining three games provided he keeps up his impressive recent form – starting on Saturday, when the Warriors resume their Pro14 campaign at Cardiff Blues.

“It’s always nice to get a good run of games under your belt and get your fitness up. It’s good for the consistency of performance as well, so it’s fantastic.

“It’s good to be back here as well after being in the Scotland squad and doing a lot of training, but not playing any games. The body’s feeling fit, feeling fresh, and looking forward to it this Saturday.

“Every week there’s a big game coming round. As the old saying goes, you’re only as good as your last game and last performance. That’s the great thing about this job – there’s always an opportunity to go out there and play fantastic and push your limits every week.

“Hopefully I’m able to do that. I know every player is always looking to grow, but I know that sometimes it’s easier said than done – especially in a game that’s so attritional.”

Glasgow have already played Cardiff three times this season – once in the Pro14 and twice in the Champions Cup. Having won all three, they have to be confident about what it will take to make it a quartet of victories.

“It feels like we’ve played them so many times this season,” Ashe added. “To get four games in against them basically over the first half of the season is massive. They will be familiar faces. We know their strengths and weaknesses, so we hope to be clear in our minds about how can go out and beat them this weekend.”