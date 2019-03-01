Landmark day for Ruaridh Jackson at Glasgow Warriors

Ruaridh Jackson will become only the 12th player to make 150 appearances for Glasgow Warriors when he lines up against Zebre in Italy on Saturday.

Jackson, 31, is in his second spell with the club. He made his Warriors debut in 2008, then left for Bath in 2014.

He re-joined Glasgow in 2017 following a spell with Harlequins.

Jackson follows in the footsteps of Warriors team-mates Ryan Wilson, Chris Fusaro and Pete Horne who have also played their 150th games for the club this season.

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie, said: “It’s a great occasion for Jacko and his family. His contribution since re-joining can’t be praised enough and he’s a hugely popular member of the group. Hopefully we can get a result to mark the occasion for him.”

Jackson will play at full-back.

Robbie Nairn, who scored a brace of tries against Connacht last weekend, is rewarded with a place in the starting line-up on the wing.

Adam Hastings returns from Scotland duty to start at stand-off.

Zander Fagerson also returns from international duty and starts alongside Oli Kebble and George Turner in the front-row.

His brother, Matt Fagerson, is brought into the starting XV and he packs down with the experience of Rob Harley and Chris Fusaro either side of him.

On the bench, Alex Allan makes it three players involved who also played for Scotland in Paris last Saturday.

Glasgow Warriors team to play Zebre (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Saturday, 5.15pm GMT. Live on FreeSports.

1. Oli Kebble

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Tim Swinson

5. Scott Cummings

6. Rob Harley

7. Chris Fusaro (c)

8. Matt Fagerson

9. Nick Frisby

10. Adam Hastings

11. Rory Hughes

12. Stafford McDowall

13. Kyle Steyn

14. Robbie Nairn

15. Ruaridh Jackson

Subs

16. Grant Stewart

17. Alex Allan

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Bruce Flockhart

20. Adam Ashe

21. Niko Matawalu

22. Brandon Thomson

23. Paddy Kelly