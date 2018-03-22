Glasgow welcome back Scotland quintet for Zebre clash

Glasgow welcome back five Scotland players into their side as they prepare to take on Zebre on Friday night.

Nick Grigg and Tim Swinson go straight from the Scotland side that beat Italy on the final day of the NatWest 6 Nations at the weekend into the Warriors lineup for the Guinness PRO14 clash.

Zander Fagerson, who was on the bench in Rome, also returns to the front row while Pete Horne and Jamie Bhatti are named among the substitutes.

Callum Gribbins will lead the side from the back row in what will be his first appearance since December, while George Turner also returns to the side following injury.

DTH van der Merwe makes his first start since rejoining the Warriors last week, making it his first appearance for the club since scoring in the Grand Final win over Munster in 2015.

George Horne drops to the bench ahead of his upcoming duties with the Scotland Sevens team in the Commonwealth Games, which means Adam Hastings and Henry Pyrgos form the half-back partnership for Dave Rennie’s side.

Lee Jones, who was also involved throughout the Six Nations, Ruaridh Jackson and Matt Fagerson are all set to start but will join George Horne in flying out to Hong Kong next week to join the Sevens squad.

Rennie’s side are currently 11 points clear in Conference A but have not played since late February following poor weather, and the head coach told the club website: “We had a handful of guys due to return from injury against Ulster, Cully (Callum Gibbins) being one of them so he’s keen as. He’ll lead the side this week and we’ll be relying on his calm demeanour and for him to lead by example.

“It’s my first year here but by all accounts Zebre are a much better side than they have been in the past.

“They’ve got 22 points and have upset a lot of teams so far this season. They play a positive brand of footie and lead the comp in terms of offloads and line breaks. They’ve got some very dangerous personnel so we’ll be have to be at our best.”

Glasgow squad to face Zebre

15. Ruaridh Jackson 14. Lee Jones 13. Nick Grigg 12. Sam Johnson 11. DTH Van Der Merwe 10. Adam Hastings 9. Henry Pyrgos 1. Oli Kebble 2. George Turner 3. Zander Fagerson 4. Tim Swinson 5. Scott Cummings 6. Rob Harley 7. Callum Gibbins (capt) 8. Matt Fagerson.

Replacements

16. Grant Stewart 17. Jamie Bhatti 18. Siua Halanukonuka 19. Kiran McDonald 20. Chris Fusaro 21. George Horne 22. Pete Horne 23. Lelia Masaga.

Not available due to injury: Adam Ashe (ankle), Fraser Brown (ankle), Ryan Grant (groin), Pat MacArthur (shoulder), D’arcy Rae (neck), Leo Sarto (shoulder), Brandon Thomson (knee) and Lewis Wynne (hip).