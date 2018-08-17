Glasgow Warriors to start Champions Cup campaign with home tie

Have your say

Glasgow Warriors will kick off their 2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a home tie, it has been confirmed.

Dave Rennie’s men will face Top 14 outfit Lyon, and English Premiership side Saracens and Welsh PRO14 side Cardiff Blues.

Warriors welcome Sarries to Scotstoun for their opening match on October 14, before travelling to Arms Park to take on Cardiff the following weekend.

In December, Glasgow will take on Lyon in the double-header, travelling to France on December 8 before hosting Les Loups a week later.

Fixtures in full

Glasgow Warriors v Saracens - Sunday 14 October (kick off 3.15pm)

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors - Sunday 21 October (kick-off 3.15pm)

Lyon v Glasgow Warriors - Saturday 8 December (kick-off 2pm UK time)

Glasgow Warriors v Lyon - Saturday 15 December (kick-off 1pm)

Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues - Sunday 13 January (kick-off 3.15pm)

Saracens v Glasgow Warriors - Saturday 19 January (kick-off 1pm)