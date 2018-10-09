Glasgow Warriors sign former Saracens prop Petrus du Plessis

Have your say

Glasgow have signed experienced tighthead prop Petrus du Plessis and could play the South African on Sunday against his former club Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 3 opener at Scotstoun.

The Warriors have been seeking cover after losing Zander Fagerson, who is out for up to six months after ankle surgery, and also missing the injured Siua Halanukonuka.

Du Plessis played for English Premiership side Saracens 158 times between 2009 and 2017. During that spell he won the Champions Cup twice and the English Premiership three times.

After leaving Saracens the South African went on to play 27 games for London Irish.

The 37-year-old, who has played 31 Champions Cup matches during an illustrious career, arrived in Glasgow yesterday and started training with his new teammates at a training camp in Largs this morning.

Du Plessis, said: “I’m very happy to be at Glasgow Warriors, this is a great club.

“It all happened very quickly - within three days I’m here, so I’m very excited to play in the Heineken Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 this season.

“It’s exciting that my first game could be against my former club Saracens - you couldn’t write the script if you tried!

“I’ve heard the matchday experience at Scotstoun is fantastic, the crowd really gets behind the team, they’re vocal and they’re loud.

“Glasgow Warriors play a really expansive and physical game, which is great and I’ve only heard good things about the club from former players.”

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie added: “It’s great that we’ve been able to obtain someone of Petrus’ experience at such short notice.

“He has played rugby at the highest level, is a good man and a really solid set piece operator.

“With Zander (Fagerson) and Siua (Halanukonuka) injured he brings some much needed depth at tight-head.”