Glasgow Warriors prop Ryan Grant to retire this summer

Glasgow Warriors prop Ryan Grant has decided to retire at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 32-year-old has played 111 times for Warriors across two spells with the club.

Grant has also represented Scotland on 25 occasions and was a member of the 2013 British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of Australia.

The ex-soldier has also enjoyed short spells at Borders, Edinburgh and Worcester.

He told Warriors TV: “Now is the right time to hang up my boots for both my body and my mind.

“The club has been a huge part of my life and a fantastic experience for me. I can attribute nearly everything in my life to this rugby club it will always mean an awful lot to me.

“There are so many games that stand out for me. Ulster back to back at home were two of the most physical games of my life and being part of a title winning season was pretty special.

“It was always an honour to represent my country too. My first cap, beating Australia in Australia was pretty special and any 6 Nations win was an amazing feeling.

“I am so embedded in this Glasgow Warriors, so is my family. I’ve invested so much of my time and my body in Glasgow that I’ll always be a supporter.”

