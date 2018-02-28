Glasgow Warriors’ Pro14 trip to Ulster postponed until late April

Glasgow Warriors’ trip to face Ulster this Friday has been postponed until the weekend of April 20/21/22, PRO14 Rugby has confirmed.

Dave Rennie’s men were due to take on the Northern Irish side in Round 17 of the Guinness PRO14, but the severe weather battering Ireland and parts of the UK have resulted in the game being called off as early as possible.

A statement from PRO14 Rugby read: “Because of the travel implications an early decision was made after consultation with both clubs due of the severe weather warnings in place across Ireland and the UK.

“The health and safety of supporters, players and staff is always paramount when considering the postponement of a fixture.”

There has been severe disruption at Glagow Airport as a result of the snow and freezing temperatures, while further inclement weather is forecast for Belfast on Friday night.

The statement continued: “It is in the best interests of the players, staff and supporters of both clubs to postpone the fixture until the weekend of April 20/21/22.

“Details about kick-off time and exact date will be released as soon as possible.”

Ulster have urged supporters to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled fixture.