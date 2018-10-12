Glasgow Warriors name team to face Saracens in Champions Cup clash

Have your say

Glasgow Warriors welcome back co-captains Callum Gibbins and Ryan Wilson for the visit of Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup clash at Scotstoun on Sunday.

The pair missed the 36-8 victory over Zebre last weekend, and are rejoined in the Warriors starting XV by Rob Harley, who also sat out last week’s PRO14 tie.

Dave Rennie knows his team face a stern test against Saracens but is hopeful of doing some damage. Picture: SNS Group

Matt Fagerson holds onto the No.8 spot while Harley joins Jonny Gray in the second-row. Oli Kebble and D’Arcy Rae pack down either side of Fraser Brown make up the front-row.

Ali Price will partner Adam Hastings at half-back while Huw Jones - man of the match against the Italians - starts in midfield alongside Alex Dunbar.

DTH van der Merwe is also brought back into the starting XV and is joined by Ruaridh Jackson and Lee Jones on the back-three.

New signing Petrus du Plessis has been named among the replacements and could come off the bench to face his former club.

Chris Fusaro and Pete Horne provide experience from the bench, where they are joined by George Turner, Alex Allan, Greg Peterson, George Horne and Rory Hughes.

Warriors have a lengthy injury list with Brian Alainu’uese (back), Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson (both ankle), Siua Halanukanuka (foot), Stuart Hogg (ankle), Paddy Kelly (calf), Lelia Masaga (hip), Kiran McDonald (hand) and Tim Swinson (lower limb) all sidelined.

Head Coach Dave Rennie said: “Saracens are a very big side, strong up front with massive ball carriers and defensively they bring a lot of line-speed.

“Their ability to play off their big men means they’re going to ask a lot of questions of us, which is exciting for us.

“We want to be playing at this level against the best sides in Europe and certainly Saracens are one of the best.”

Sarries have named a strong starting line-up for the trip north of the Border, with ten experienced internationals lining up against Warriors, including former Glasgow wing Sean Maitland.

Glasgow: Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, DTH van der Merwe, Adam Hastings, Ali Price, Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, D’Arcy Rae, Rob Harley, Jonny Gray, Ryan Wilson, Callum Gibbins, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: George Turner, Alex Allan, Petrus du Plessis, Greg Peterson, Chris Fusaro, George Horne, Pete Horne, Rory Hughes.

Saracens: Alex Goode, David Strettle, Alex Lozowski, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland, Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Will Skelton, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Mike Rhodes and Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Christopher Tolofua, Richard Barrington, Titi Lamositele, Nick Isiekwe, Jackson Wray, Ben Spencer, Nick Tompkins, Liam Williams.