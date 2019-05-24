Glasgow Warriors name team for Guinness Pro14 final

Have your say

Glasgow Warriors have named their team for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final at Celtic Park.

Stuart Hogg will start at full-back in what will be his final game for the club before he joins Exeter Chiefs.

Callum Gibbins will captain the side and the openside will be joined in the back row by No 8 Matt Fagerson and blindside Rob Harley.

The front row is Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson, with Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray as locks.

As expected, Ali Price and Adam Hastings are the half-backs.

Sam Johnson is picked at inside centre, with Kyle Steyn at outside.

The wings are DTH van der Merwe and Tommy Seymour.

Glasgow co-captain Ryan Wilson is part of a strong-looking bench, which also includes Scotland centre Huw Jones and the Horne brothers, Peter and George.

