Glasgow Warriors’ Leonardo Sarto to miss rest of season after surgery

Glasgow Warriors will have to make do without the services of Leonardo Sarto after the wing was ruled out of the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old sustained an injury during Glasgow’s win over Exeter Chiefs last month at Scotstoun.

The Italy international has undergone surgery on his shoulder but Warriors chiefs confirmed that Sarto, capped 34 times by his country, will play no part in the rest of the season.

Sarto has made 18 appearances for Dave Rennie’s side since joining from Zebre in 2016.

He has scored nine tries since his move, and was drafted to Currie for the 2017/18 season.