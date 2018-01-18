Glasgow Warriors keen for Stuart Hogg to see action against Exeter

Glasgow assistant coach Jason O’Halloran is keen to get Stuart Hogg back on the park against Exeter this weekend.

The Scotland fullback has not played a minute since pulling up with injury during the warm-up of Scotland’s final international in November, but has been included in Gregor Townsend’s NatWest 6 Nations squad.

The hip injury has prevented Hogg from taking to the field again, but he is expected to be named in the Warriors’ starting XV against Exeter in the Champions Cup this weekend, though O’Halloran concedes he is not fully fit.

“He ran pretty well in training and depending on how well he pulls up, we will then make a decision before the team announcement on Friday,” he said.

“There were a couple of contact elements that he sat out of, but he was certainly part of all the running stuff and team structure.

“We will do more contact with him and see how the foot and hip come through.

“It’s vitally important not only for us, but also for Gregor and Scotland that Stuart gets a run under his belt before Wales in a few weeks time, so I would imagine all and sundry will be keen for him to play.”

The club are still waiting to hear on the results of Fraser Brown who saw a specialist following a succession of concussions, and expect to to hear more about it in three to four weeks time.

The Warriors are already out of the cup having lost all five of their European campaign games so far, and O’Halloran is looking to go out on a high with a strong side set to be named.

He said: “It’s a chance for a couple of internationals to get a game under their belt before the Six Nations.

“We will put out a much stronger side than last week but it’s more important that the squad gets out there and competes.”

