Glasgow Warriors’ Brian Alainu’uese in France for Toulon talks

Glasgow Warriors second row Brian Alainu’uese has been in talks with French giants Toulon over a possible move.

The 24-year-old New Zealand-born former Samoa Under-20 international has not featured for Warriors this year due to a series of injuries and assistant coach Kenny Murray confirmed yesterday that the lock was in France.

Alainu’uese joined Glasgow from Waikato Chiefs in 2016 and became a fans’ favourite before knee, ankle and back injuries hampered the powerful 6ft7in player. Out of contract in May, a move to France would end any possibility of him qualifying for Scotland on residency grounds.

“He is not on trial [at Toulon],” said Murray in Cape Town yesterday, where Glasgow are preparing for the second match of their South African trip against Kings on Saturday.

“He is injured and has not played for a while. He is out of contract next season. He will be looking at different options but we are still in discussion with him.

“The main priority at the moment is to get him back on the pitch. He’s been out for a lengthy period of time, which is obviously difficult for us with [locks] Tim Swinson and Kiran McDonald also injured.”