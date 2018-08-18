Glasgow Warriors appoint Gibbins and Wilson as twin captains

Glasgow Warriors have announced Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins will co-captain the club this season.

Wilson, who was club skipper last season, will be joined by his fellow back-rower as on-field leader. New Zealander Gibbins stepped in on a number of occasions during Test windows last term.

Scotland international Wilson, who has been capped 37 times, was appointed by head coach Dave Rennie shortly after the Kiwi’s arrival at Scotstoun last summer.

Gibbins joined from the Hurricanes last summer and made an instant impact, swiftly establishing himself as a fans’ favourite.

The Warriors got off to a flying start to their domestic campaign under Wilson’s leadership last season, winning their opening ten games in the Guinness Pro14 before going on to top Conference A and securing a home semi-final, which they lost to Scarlets

Aldershot-born Wilson, 29, signed a new contract with the club last season, committing until 2020 and will now spend at least a decade with the Warriors.

The coaching group awarded openside flanker Gibbins the Al Kellock Leadership Award at last year’s end-of-season Awards Dinner.

Wilson said: “I really enjoyed my first year as club captain last year and I’m chuffed to bits to not only be captain again but be co-captain with Cully [Gibbins]. Since Cully arrived a year ago we’ve formed a good bond, we’re good mates off the pitch and I’m sure we’ll work well together.”

Gibbins said: “I’m really excited about it. I’m honoured to have been asked to work with Ryan and I’m really looking forward to getting ripped into the new season as a part of this squad.”

Rennie, pictured inset, said: “We pretty much had co-captains last year. Obviously Ryan was our squad captain but he missed a number of games through injury and international commitments and Cully captained the side in his absence.

“They work really well together and we have a big squad of 50 players which is a lot to manage so they will share the role and the responsibility which will be good for both of them.

“They have complimentary skills, are both very passionate about this club and are hugely respected by all.

“They work well together, Ryan leant on Callum a lot last year so Ryan brings good emotion and a connection with the young men while Callum is analytical and brings a solution focus.

“They are a good blend, we have 53 guys in the squad and these two will head up the leadership group.”

Glasgow open their pre-season campaign this afternoon as they play Harlequins in the Famous Grouse Pre-Season Challenge at North Inch, Perth, kick-off 2pm.