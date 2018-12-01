Glasgow Warriors 29 - 20 Scarlets: Fourteen-man Glasgow hold on for win

Glasgow Warriors beat Scarlets 29-20 despite losing prop Alex Allan to a red card in the first half of their Guinness PRO14 clash at Scotstoun.

A try by Glasgow fly-half Brandon Thomson plus the conversion and two penalties by the same player against a Rhys Patchell penalty let Warriors lead 13-3 at half-time.

In the second half Scarlets touched down through Jonathan Davies, Steff Evans and Clayton Blommetjies, which Patchell converted.

But they were always trailing Glasgow - who remain out in front in Conference A - for whom Thomson went on to kick three penalties plus the conversion of Nick Grigg’s try.

Patchell had kicked the first penalty in the sixth minute. Seven minutes later opposite number Thomson tied the scores with a simple kick.

The red card soon followed. Scarlets were building pressure in the home 22 when lock Jake Ball had to leave the field with a head knock.

Referee Frank Murphy reviewed the tackle that Allan had put in, liaising with the TMO, and decided that there was contact to Ball’s head so Allan was dismissed.

Fired by this, Glasgow then had the better of the second quarter. Thomson kicked a long penalty after 22 minutes before hooking a closer one two minutes later.

However, in the 29th minute, he reached over through a tackle to score a try which he converted.

The position had been set up by a powerful burst into the visitors’ 22 by substitute prop Oli Kebble which ended with Lewis Rawlins sin-binned for repeated infringement.

Scarlets put in a big push as the half ended with centre Kieron Fonotia coming close but Glasgow held out to go in leading 13-3.