Glasgow to face Stuart Hogg’s Exeter Chiefs in Heineken Champions Cup

STUART Hogg is set for a swift return to Scotstoun after, with a sense of inevitability, his new club Exter Chiefs were drawn alongside Glasgow Warriors in Pool 2 of next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

The Scotland full-back left Glasgow after nine years for a big move to the English giants.

Stuart Hogg will be returning to Scotstoun to face Glasgow with his new Exeter team-mates. Picture: SNS

During today’s draw in Lausanne, Pool 2 was completed by French side La Rochelle and another English side in the form of Sale Sharks.

MORE TO FOLLOW

