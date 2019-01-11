Glasgow name team: Adam Hastings dropped; Stuart Hogg returns

Glasgow stand-off Adam Hastings has been dropped to the bench for Sunday’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash with Cardiff Blues at Scotstoun as Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg makes his return from a hip injury.

Warriors coach Dave Rennie has handed the No 10 jersey to Brandon Thomson, with Pete Horne ruled out with a knee injury. It presents a big-game opportunity for 23-year-old South African Thomson, who was man of the match in the Pro14 win over Scarlets early last month before giving way with the return of the Scotland internationals.

He came off the bench at Benetton last week, as Hastings’ post-autumn form struggles continued, and missed a late penalty as Glasgow lost 20-17.

Rennie said: “Obviously the last three weeks have been disappointing, but we’ve created a lot of opportunities in those games and just haven’t been as clinical as we’ve needed to be and the quality of our decision making hasn’t been good enough.

“It’s hurt us but there’s no sense of panic, we need to be sharper and we know this is a massive game for us in the context of Europe and we’ve picked the side accordingly.”

Rob Harley will become the first player in Glasgow Warriors history to reach a double century of appearances, while co-captain Ryan Wilson plays for the club for a 150th time.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill, meanwhile, has sprung no surprises for his side’s big Heineken Champions Cup showdown at Toulon tomorrow evening, restoring the same starting XV who won the second 1872 Cup game at Scotstoun.

In all, seven Scotland stars return from the side who beat the Kings last week as Pool 5 leaders Edinburgh look to take another step towards the quarter-finals.

Glasgow Warriors team to play Cardiff Blues in the Heineken Champions Cup, Scotstoun, Sunday, 3.15pm (Glasgow Warriors appearances in brackets)

1. Oli Kebble (23)

2. Grant Stewart (15)

3. D’Arcy Rae (55)

4. Rob Harley (199)

5. Scott Cummings (47)

6. Ryan Wilson (CC) (149)

7. Callum Gibbins (CC) (29)

8. Matt Fagerson (38)

9. Ali Price (68)

10. Brandon Thomson (16)

11. DTH van der Merwe (111)

12. Sam Johnson (44)

13. Nick Grigg (52)

14. Tommy Seymour (125)

15. Stuart Hogg (113)

Replacements

16. Kevin Bryce (19)

17. Alex Allan (83)

18. Petrus du Plessis (5)

19. Tim Swinson (119)

20. Chris Fusaro (156)

21. George Horne (33)

22. Adam Hastings (22)

23. Lee Jones (81)

Players unavailable through injury: Fraser Brown (knee), Alex Dunbar (thigh), Zander Fagerson (ankle), Jonny Gray (shoulder), Siua Halanukonuka (calf), Pete Horne (knee), Niko Matawalu (illness), Robbie Nairn (knee) and George Turner (ankle).