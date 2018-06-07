Glasgow hand one-year deals to Scottish Academy duo

Glasgow have handed one-year contracts to Scottish Academy players Bruce Flockhart and Robbie Nairn.

Bruce Flockhart. Picture: SNS/SRU Ross Parker

The duo will join the professional ranks at the club having graduated from the BT Sport Academy.

Flockheart, a 20-year-old number eight, is a former Scotland Under-20 and spent last season on loan at French club Stade Nicois, while Nairn, a winger who moved to Glasgow last year from Harlequins, is also a former U20 international and has spent time with the Scotland Sevens squad this season.

Speaking to glasgowwarriors.org, Flockhart, said: “Speaking to Dave (Rennie) he gave me an idea of what he’s looking for from his back-row.

“One of the goals was for me to develop physically in France and, as a young player, French rugby has been perfect for me in that regard.

“My time in the BT Sport Academy, straight from school, has given me a taste of what professional rugby is about and was great for my development.

“Next season my goal is to learn as much as I can from the players around me and take my opportunities when they come.”

Nairn added: “It’s incredibly exciting to sign a professional deal with Glasgow Warriors. I’ve had a frustrating year, I had great fun playing for the Warriors in pre-season and was playing well before I got injured.

“I feel like I’ve shown bits of what I can do but I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season and giving a good account of myself in front of all of the coaches.”