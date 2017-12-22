Fraser Brown extends Glasgow Warriors stay until May 2020

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed that Scotland international hooker Fraser Brown has signed a new two-year deal at Scotstoun.

Brown’s extension comes on the eve of the hotly-anticipated 1872 Cup match with rivals Edinburgh, and will see him stay with Warriors until May 2020.

He is the fifth Warrior to commit his future to the side in recent days, following on from Jonny Gray, Niko Matawalu, Ali Price and Nick Grigg, who have all signed extended deals with Dave Rennie’s side.

The 28-year-old, now in his fifth season with the club, said: “It’s exciting to sign my new contract ahead of the 1872 Cup double-header with Edinburgh.

“There is always something a little bit special and a little bit extra about these derby games.”

Brown started his career with Edinburgh before being let go after a series of injuries and operations prevented him from making a single appearance. Since joining Warriors in 2013 he has played 69 times, scoring four tries.

Speaking to Warriors TV, Brown added: “My desire and my family’s desire was always to stay here. This club means a great deal to me as they gave me the opportunity to come back into the professional environment after I left Edinburgh.

“Since I’ve joined I’ve gone from strength to strength, I’ve gone from being a squad player to a member of the 23.

“Being at Glasgow Warriors has allowed me to push on with my national ambitions as well as helping me to develop, not just as a player but as a person as well. We’ve got a great group of guys here and it’s a brilliant squad.

“Having the knowledge that the coaches at Scotstoun and the coaches at BT Murrayfield are going to look after us the best they can in terms of the rest protocols and the day-to-day management was definitely big part of why I wanted to stay at Glasgow.”

Warriors assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys added: “Fraser is a world class player and it’s a massive boost for us that he has re-committed for the next two years.

“He’s an integral part of our squad and what we’re trying to achieve going forward so we’re all delighted.

“He’s one of the best players over the ball, whether that’s as a hooker or a back-rower. The experience and leadership that he brings is fantastic and like I said he’s a world class player and we’re delighted that he’s signed.

“Fraser loves the club, he loves the culture and he loves what Glasgow Warriors is all about and he drives that as a leader off the field day-to-day.”

