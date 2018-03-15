DTH van der Merwe re-joins Glasgow Warriors from Newcastle Falcons

DTH van der Merwe has re-joined Glasgow Warriors with immediate effect, Newcastle Falcons have confirmed.

The Canadian wing has signed a deal at Scotstoun until May 2020, returning for a second spell at the club he served between 2010 and 2015.

During his first stint, van der Merwe scored 43 tries in 96 appearances, before moving to Scarlets in 2015.

His Newcastle contract was due to expire this summer, and it was reported earlier this month that the two clubs were in talks to seal van der Merwe’s return ahead of the 2018/19 season.

However, Glasgow announced the return of the fans’ favourite with five games still to play, including the 1872 Cup at the end of April.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards said: “DTH is a proven performer who is well known to Glasgow, he has enjoyed great success up there and this is a move which makes sense for all parties.

“His playing opportunities here at Newcastle have been limited with the huge competition for places we have on the wings, realistically that was going to remain the case going forward but we thank DTH for all of his work on the field and behind the scenes here this season.”

At his unveiling in Glasgow, van der Merwe said: “I’ve been away for three years and this is like a second home to me.

“Glasgow will always be special to me and I’m massively excited to be back. Niko [Matawalu] and Ruaridh [Jackson] have also come back this season and it speaks volumes about the club that players want to come back here.

“You hear a lot of good things about Dave [Rennie]. I was lucky enough to work with him when I was on tour with Canada a few years ago. He came in and did a couple of weeks of training and some of the things I learnt from him and some of the things he said made a lot of sense. The success he had at the Chiefs is well-known and he has a very good reputation, so I’m looking forward to working with him and the other coaches.”

Van der Merwe - Glasgow’s all-time leading try-scorer - said it felt “good to be home”, adding: “It’s great coming back to a place I’m familiar with and my wife is very happy here. You probably couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.

“I just want to get stuck in with the boys now and hopefully finish the season on a high.”

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie added: “I’ve seen DTH play a lot of footy over a number of years for Canada and I had a chance to spend a couple of weeks with them on their Autumn Tour and I was really impressed with DTH, not just with his skills but with his manner. He’s a good man and will fit in well here.

“He’s a real quality finisher and obviously he’s been a massive performer with Glasgow in the past. I know he loved his time here and I had a good talk with him about it.

“With Leo Sarto out for the season, to bring someone of his quality in at this stage of the year is awesome.”

Confirming his departure from the Kingsford Stadium, Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards said: “DTH is a proven performer who is well known to Glasgow, he has enjoyed great success up there and this is a move which makes sense for all parties.

“His playing opportunities here at Newcastle have been limited with the huge competition for places we have on the wings, realistically that was going to remain the case going forward but we thank DTH for all of his work on the field and behind the scenes here this season.”