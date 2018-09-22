Dave Rennie rues ‘worst’ Glasgow performance against Southern Kings

It was a chastened Dave Rennie who talked to journalists by conference call after his Glasgow side’s 38-28 defeat by Kings in Port Elizabeth.

When the Kiwi was asked for his thoughts, the head coach found it tricky to explain away Warriors’ woeful performance.

“It is difficult to find the right words to be honest,” he said. “Hugely disappointing, a really flat performance.

“Everything that the Kings threw at us, we expected. They have a fair bit of fire power out wide. We allowed them to get into the game early and they got confidence from that. “It was a combination of really important things.

“We are just not working hard enough for each other. They put us under a lot of pressure and we didn’t look after the ball.”

Glasgow made far too many errors,the vast majority of them unforced, and this after spending the summer months working relentlessly on upping the skill levels within the squad.

“The match stats show that Glasgow bossed the territory and possession and, while they scored four good tries, a porous defence saw the kings score five..

“In the last three weeks we have been pretty clinical and been able to build pressure but a lot of that disappeared today.”

Was it the worst Glasgow performance on his watch?

“Oh, absolutely, absolutely.”