Chris Fusaro extends Glasgow Warriors stay

Chris Fusaro has signed a new 12-month deal with Glasgow Warriors.

Fusaro, who has made 142 appearances for the Scotstoun side, is now in his ninth year with the club.

Flanker Chris Fusaro has extended his stay with Glasgow Warriors. Picture: SNS Group

The Scotland cap played 17 times for Dave Rennie’s side last season and took on a player-coach role with Stirling County in the BT Premiership when not on Warriors duty.

The flanker told Glasgow’s website: “It’s an absolute delight to sign again for me and the family. I’ve got two young kids who were born in Glasgow, this is definitely home so to be able to stay another year is a real privilege.

“It was really good last season having a different perspective from a new coach coming in, the brand of rugby he has got us playing really excites me.

Rennie added: “Chris won our Coaches Award last year which is dished out to the person we feel best represents the values of the club on and off the field.

“His contributions around the team are massive. From a playing perspective he’s setting personal bests for speed and strength and had showed good form on the park last season.

“He was a must in our 23 for all the big games at the end of last season and it was important for us to find space in the squad for Fuzzy and we’re rapt that we’ve been able to do that.”