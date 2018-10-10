Brian Alainu’uese ‘closing in on move from Glasgow Warriors to Toulon’

Glasgow Warriors lock Brian Alainu’uese is closing in on a move to Toulon but has not yet signed for the French giants.

As revealed last month, the 24-year-old New Zealand-born former Samoa Under-20 international has been to the south of France to discuss a possible switch.

Brian Alainu'uese could be swapping Glasgow for Toulon. Picture: SNS Group

Reports today claimed that a one-year deal, with an option for a further year, had been signed but The Scotsman understands that there is no official agreement in place as yet.

It looks likely that Alainu’uese, whose time at Glasgow has been curtailed by a series of injuries - the most recent being to his back - will be leaving Scotstoun, where he was a fans’ favourite in his limited appearances.

Last month Glasgow assistant coach Kenny Murray denied reports that Alainu’uese had been on trial at Toulon and said: “He is injured and has not played for a while.

“He is out of contract next season. He will be looking at different options but we are still in discussions with him.”