Adam Hastings pens new contract with Glasgow Warriors

Adam Hastings has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors, committing to the Scotstoun club until at least 2021.

The 22-year-old, who now has seven Scotland caps to his name, has been in fine form this season after inheriting the Warriors No 10 jersey from Finn Russell after his move to Racing 92. Hastings has been named man-of-the-match in three of his ten appearances and voted McCrea Financial Services Warrior of the Month by supporters for his performances in September.

Glasgow Warriors' Adam Hastings agrees a new 2 year deal with the club. Picture: SNS

The son of former Scotland and Lions captain Gavin Hastings joined Glasgow from Bath ahead of the 2017/18 season and has gone on to play 19 times, contributing 139 points to date.

Starting his rugby career at George Watson’s College, Hastings moved to Millfield School in Somerset before being picked up by the Bath Academy. He went on to play 12 times for the English Premiership side.

Hastings represented Scotland through the age-grade system before making his full international debut against Canada on the 2018 Summer tour.

Hastings is the sixth player to commit to Glasgow this month with Tommy Seymour, Stafford McDowall, Oli Kebble, Sam Johnson and George Horne all already announced.

The club have revealed they will announce a further four more signings before Christmas Eve.

Hastings said: “It was a simple decision for me to make. I’m loving life in Glasgow, we’ve got an amazing squad and some of the best coaches in the world and I’m really enjoying my rugby.

“I have signed here to win things and I think we’ve got the squad to do just that. I’m really excited by the potential of this group and I’m delighted to be a part of it for two more years at least.”

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie added: “Adam is hugely competitive, extremely fit and has grabbed his opportunity with both hands this season.

“He’s confident, is prepared to challenge and is an important member of our leadership group here.

“He’s working really hard on developing his skill-set and game management and we’re rapt that he’s committed his future to the club.”