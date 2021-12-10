Glasgow Warriors v La Rochelle: Ryan Wilson missing and a special honour for Ali Price

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Ali Price will captain the side against La Rochelle. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The co-captain has been ruled out of the game in France on Sunday because he is “following Covid protocols”, say the club.

In the absence of Wilson and fellow co-captain Fraser Brown, Ali Price will lead Glasgow for the first time in what will be his 100th appearance for the Warriors.

Matt Fagerson comes in for Wilson at blindside flanker, joining Rory Darge and last weekend’s player of the match, Jack Dempsey, in a strong-looking back row.

There is a change in the second row, with Scott Cummings returning to Glasgow colours for the first time since October’s victory over the Cell C Sharks at Scotstoun. He replaces Rob Harley and will partner Richie Gray at lock.

The front row is the same as it was in last weekend’s 33-14 win over Dragons, with Oli Kebble and Zander Fagerson packing down either side of George Turner.

There is one personnel change in the backs, with Cole Forbes dropping out. The reshuffled backline sees Sam Johnson returns to the starting line-up after being rested last time out, which means Sione Tuipulotu shifting out one space to outside centre to accommodate his Scotland team-mate.

Kyle Steyn, who scored the winning try on Glasgow’s only previous visit to La Rochelle back in 2019, reverts to the wing, with Rufus McLean and Josh McKay – both set for their Champions Cup debuts – completing the back three.

Price will be partnered at half-back by Ross Thompson who is also making his Champions Cup debut.

There is a six-two split on the bench with only George Horne and Duncan Weir covering the backs.

Head coach Danny Wilson paid tribute to Price for reaching a century of appearances for Glasgow.

“In my time working with Ali, I’ve been really impressed with his leadership and development as a player,” said Wilson. “It’s a huge achievement to reach the milestone of making 100 appearances for your club and this weekend it’s doubled up by being named captain for our game.”

Glasgow Warriors (v La Rochelle, Heineken Champions Cup, Stade Marcel Deflandre, Sunday, 3.15pm UK time. TV: live on BT Sport 3)

15. Josh McKay

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Sione Tuipulotu

12. Sam Johnson

11. Rufus McLean

10. Ross Thompson

9. Ali Price (captain)

1. Oli Kebble

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Richie Gray

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Enrique Pieretto

19. Lewis Bean

20. Rob Harley

21. Ally Miller

22. George Horne