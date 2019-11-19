Glasgow Warriors to announce new head coach as Dave Rennie confirms departure for Australia

Glasgow boss Dave Rennie has confirmed he will be leaving Scotstoun at the end of the season to become the next head coach of Australia, with his successor as new Warriors head coach set to be announced this morning.

Kiwi coach Rennie, who has also been linked with the All Blacks job, joined the Warriors in 2017 from Super Rugby side Waikato Chiefs, guided his side to the Guinness PRO14 Final at Celtic Park in May, which ended in an 18-15 loss to Leinster, and the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup last season.

Rennie said: “We’ve loved our time here around great people. It’s been as good as I could have wished for after leaving New Zealand.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to coach at international level and an added bonus that we’ll be a little closer to home, near our kids and grandkids.

“All my focus is on the rest of the season in Glasgow as we strive to be in the mix come play-off time in both comps again.”

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson said: “I’d like to thank Dave for the contribution he has made to the development of Glasgow Warriors over the past two seasons.

“He has led a talented playing and coaching group with passion and encouraged the team to express themselves and play positive rugby throughout.

“He enhanced the strong, positive culture at Scotstoun and pushed the team to achieve significant results, playing some outstanding rugby on the way.

“Dave has conducted himself throughout with great professionalism and I know he will want to sign off his time in Glasgow with some silverware. We wish him well for the future.”