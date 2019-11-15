Glasgow Warriors name strong, experienced squad for Heineken Champions Cup opener

A Glasgow squad containing 19 internationals will welcome Sale Sharks at Scotstoun tomorrow, with a total of 1,933 club appearances amongst the Warriors' matchday 23.

Head coach Dave Rennie has gone fully loaded as he begins his third and final assault with Glasgow on Europe's premier club competition, the Heineken Champions Cup, with Australian wing Ratu Tagive making his first European start.

Glasgow’s most-capped player Rob Harley returns to the side to make his 218th appearance as he partners Scott Cummings in the second-row.



Club co-captains Callum Gibbins and Ryan Wilson start together on the flanks for the first time this season, with the Kiwi openside taking the primary leadership role this weekend and Matt Fagerson continuing at No 8 to complete the back-row.

Nick Grigg comes back into the side at outside centre, lining up outside fellow Scotland international Sam Johnson in midfield.



Tommy Seymour continues at full-back in an unchanged back-three, with DTH van der Merwe and Tagive starting on the wings.



Ali Price is in line t make his first appearance of the new season from the bench, following the foot injury sustained by the scrum-half at the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan.



Scotland centre Pete Horne also returns from injury into the matchday squad.

GLASGOW WARRIORS TEAM (to play Sale Sharks in the Heineken Champions Cup, Pool 2, at Scotstoun, tomorrow,, kick-off 1pm, live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate)

15. Tommy Seymour

14. Ratu Tagive

13. Nick Grigg

12. Sam Johnson

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Adam Hastings

9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Rob Harley

5. Scott Cummings

6. Ryan Wilson

7. Callum Gibbins (C)

8. Matt Fagerson

SUBS

16. George Turner

17. Alex Allan

18. D’arcy Rae

19. Tim Swinson

20. Chris Fusaro

21. Ali Price

22. Pete Horne

23. Kyle Steyn