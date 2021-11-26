Glasgow Warriors name new captain for URC clash against Benetton with five changes to team

The Scotland star, who started in three of his country’s recent Autumn Nations Series matches at BT Murrayfield, takes the reins of a changed side in the absence of regular co-captains Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown.

Danny Wilson keeps just one of his front-row for the United Rugby Championship match with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off – retaining Jamie Bhatti from last month’s win over Leinster.

The second-row is unchanged with the experienced pair Rob Harley and Richie Gray, but Matt Fagerson steps into the back-row with Kiran McDonald also returning from injury. Nathan McBeth is in line for his first appearance of the season after being named among the substitutes alongside the youthful duo of Jamie Dobie and Ollie Smith and the experienced figure of Duncan Weir.