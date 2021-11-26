Glasgow Warriors name new captain for URC clash against Benetton with five changes to team

Sam Johnson will lead Glasgow Warriors out for the first time this weekend, after the centre was handed the captaincy against Benetton in Italy.

By David Oliver
Friday, 26th November 2021
Updated Friday, 26th November 2021, 1:11 pm
Sam Johnson during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun Stadium, on November 23, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
The Scotland star, who started in three of his country’s recent Autumn Nations Series matches at BT Murrayfield, takes the reins of a changed side in the absence of regular co-captains Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown.

Danny Wilson keeps just one of his front-row for the United Rugby Championship match with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off – retaining Jamie Bhatti from last month’s win over Leinster.

The second-row is unchanged with the experienced pair Rob Harley and Richie Gray, but Matt Fagerson steps into the back-row with Kiran McDonald also returning from injury. Nathan McBeth is in line for his first appearance of the season after being named among the substitutes alongside the youthful duo of Jamie Dobie and Ollie Smith and the experienced figure of Duncan Weir.

Glasgow Warriors: Bhatti, Turner, Kebble, Harley, Gray, Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey, Horne, Thompson, McLean, Johnson ©, Tuipulotu, Steyn, Forbes. Replacements: Matthews, McBethm Pieretto, McDonald, Dobie, Gordon, Weir, Smith.

