Glasgow Warriors make short-term swoop for Ayr's Jordan

Ayrshire Bulls' Tom Jordan. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old, who previously trained with Danny Wilson' s squad, has moved to Scotstoun on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Jordan, from Auckland, New Zealand, told the Warriors website: "I've been here in and out over the last year or so, but to sign a professional contract is awesome.

"I'm over the moon and I can't wait to get stuck in with the boys for the rest of the season.

"If I get the opportunity to run out in front of a full house at Scotstoun, that'd be amazing.

"I really like to chuck the ball around and put others in space, so I'm looking forward to playing the Glasgow style of rugby and playing some heads-up footy."

Head coach Wilson added: "Tom's impressed us whenever he's come to train – he's a hard-working player and he's earned his opportunity.

"He also impressed throughout the FOSROC Super6 season.”