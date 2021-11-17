Glasgow Warriors make short-term swoop for Ayr's Jordan

Glasgow have signed utility back Tom Jordan from 2021 FOSROC Super6 champions Ayrshire Bulls.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:54 pm
Ayrshire Bulls' Tom Jordan. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old, who previously trained with Danny Wilson' s squad, has moved to Scotstoun on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Jordan, from Auckland, New Zealand, told the Warriors website: "I've been here in and out over the last year or so, but to sign a professional contract is awesome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I'm over the moon and I can't wait to get stuck in with the boys for the rest of the season.

"If I get the opportunity to run out in front of a full house at Scotstoun, that'd be amazing.

"I really like to chuck the ball around and put others in space, so I'm looking forward to playing the Glasgow style of rugby and playing some heads-up footy."

Head coach Wilson added: "Tom's impressed us whenever he's come to train – he's a hard-working player and he's earned his opportunity.

"He also impressed throughout the FOSROC Super6 season.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Danny WilsonGlasgow WarriorsNew Zealand