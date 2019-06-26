Glasgow Warriors make hooker Mesu Dolokoto the latest "Fiji Weegie"

Glasgow Warriors have signed hooker Mesu Dolokoto on a two-year contract, subject to visa and medical.

Dolokoto will arrive at Scotstoun from Fijian Drua, the current champions of the National Rugby Championship in Australia.



The 24-year-old has nine caps for his country and was last month named in the Fiji Rugby World Cup training squad.



He came off the bench in the Autumn Test against Scotland at BT Murrayfield in November and captained Fiji A against Uruguay, Argentina and Italy last summer.



Dolokoto, who had a spell with Super Rugby side the Brumbies in 2015, will join up with his new team-mates at Scotstoun following his commitments with the Fiji national side.



He will become the latest Fijian to pull on a Glasgow Warriors jersey, following in the footsteps of Scotstoun fan favourites Leone Nakarawa and Niko Matawalu, and will join fellow new recruits, Andrew Davidson, Jamie Dobie, Charlie Capps and George Thornton at Scotstoun next season.



Dolokoto, said: “I’m very happy to be joining Glasgow Warriors and I'm looking forward to playing in two of the best rugby competitions in the world.



“The opportunity to learn from such an experienced coaching team and play in such a successful team is very exciting for me.



“The club has a strong Fijian history and I hope I can be a big part of it going forward.”



New Glasgow Warriors assistant coach John Dalziel added: “Mesu is an exciting talent who will bring even more international experience to our front-row.



“He isn’t your traditional front-row forward, he likes to bring a bit of Fijian flair to his game, but he can also do the basics very well and we’re excited to work with him when he shows up following international duty.”