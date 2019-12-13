Glasgow Warriors make five chances for Heineken Champions Cup visit of La Rochelle

Have your say

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie has made five changes to the starting XV for the return visit of La Rochelle to Scotstoun tomorrow evening.

Loosehead prop Aki Seiuli will make his first start in a Glasgow Warriors jersey in the only change up front but Rennie has shuffled his backline for the clash with a French side they scored a vital away win 27-24 last weekend to keep their hopes alive of progressing from Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2.

Behind the scrum, Ali Price comes into the side to start at scrum-half, with George Horne on the bench this week.

A fresh midfield pairing sees Stafford McDowall start at inside-centre for his first European start of the campaign, Huw Jones doing likewise at outside centre.

Kyle Steyn’s impact from the bench last weekend sees him partner fellow try-scorer Niko Matawalu on the wings, as Tommy Seymour continues at full-back.

Glasgow Warriors team to play La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup, Saturday 14 December, kick-off 5.15pm, live on BT Sport 3 (Glasgow Warriors appearances in brackets)

1. Aki Seiuli (2)

2. Fraser Brown (94)

3. Zander Fagerson (86)

4. Scott Cummings (63)

5. Jonny Gray (105)

6. Ryan Wilson (159)

7. Callum Gibbins (C) (41)

8. Matt Fagerson (57)

9. Ali Price (81)

10. Adam Hastings (37)

11. Kyle Steyn (19)

12. Stafford McDowall (18)

13. Huw Jones (27)

14. Niko Matawalu (119)

15. Tommy Seymour (137)

16. George Turner (39)

17. Alex Allan (99)

18. Adam Nicol (14)

19. Rob Harley (221)

20. Tom Gordon (10)

21. George Horne (47)

22. Nick Grigg (62)

23. Ruaridh Jackson (157)

Not available due to injury: Nick Frisby (ankle), Oli Kebble (head), Siua Halanukonuka (calf), Pete Horne (head), Paddy Kelly (hamstring), Kiran McDonald (hip), D’arcy Rae (hand), Ratu Tagive (hamstring), Brandon Thomson (calf) and Jale Vakaloloma (shoulder).