Glasgow Warriors knocked out of Heineken Champions Cup as Edinburgh Rugby's Challenge Cup passage secured

Exeter Chiefs' English hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie (R) is tackled by Montpellier's French prop Enzo Forletta.

After a 38-30 defeat by La Rochelle at Scotstoun on Saturday, Danny Wilson and his players needed to wait on a favour from Exeter and their former team-mate Stuart Hogg, whose match against Montpellier was the last of the group stage.

Benefitting from a controversial 28-0 walkover, bonus-point “win” over Leinster due to the tournament’s Covid-19 postponement rules, Montpellier just needed a bonus point to secure their passage to the knock-out stage.

However, they went one step better, recording a 37-26 triumph over their English counterparts at the GGL Stadium, picking up four points for the win and a bonus point for scoring four tries.

They move up to seventh place in the standings, demoting Warriors to ninth and out of the qualification places. It means Glasgow drop into the Challenge Cup knock-out round.

They are joined there by Edinburgh Rugby, whose place was secured by a combination of Friday’s 66-3 win over Brive at the DAM Health Stadium and other results over the weekend.