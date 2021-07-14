Glasgow Warriors in bottom pot of seeds for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors will be the sole Scottish representatives in next season's Heineken Champions Cup. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS

The Warriors are the sole Scottish representatives in the competition after they finished fourth in Conference A in the Guinness Pro14. Edinburgh missed out following their fifth-place finish in Conference B.

The Champions Cup will comprise 24 teams - eight each from the Pro14, the French Top 14 and the English Premiership.

The clubs are placed into four seeding tiers and will be drawn into two pools of 12. Clubs from the same league in the same tier will not be drawn into the same pool.

The tournament will be played over nine weekends, with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting in December.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a round of 16 on a home and away basis, one-legged quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Marseille on May 28 next year.

The draw, which takes place in Lausanne, Switzerland, at noon UK time, will be live-streamed on HeinekenChampionsCup.com.

Heineken Champions Cup pool draw seedings

Tier 1: Harlequins, Exeter Chiefs, Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby, Stade Toulousain, Stade Rochelais

Tier 2: Bristol Bears, Sale Sharks, Ulster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Racing 92, Union Bordeaux-Bègles

Tier 3: Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers, Scarlets, Ospreys, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Stade Français Paris

Tier 4: Bath Rugby, Wasps, Cardiff Rugby, Glasgow Warriors Castres Olympique, Montpellier Hérault Rugby

