Glasgow Warriors game v Lions called off along with other URC clash due to gastric bug in South Africa

The Glasgow Warriors squad has been struck a sickness bug. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The club announced earlier in the week that the number of players affected had reached the teens and the situation is understood to have deteriorated. Glasgow were due to play the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Ulster’s URC match against the Cell C Sharks in Durban has also been postponed for similar reasons. The Lions faced Ulster last weekend while Glasgow took on the Sharks.

The league will now look at potential dates to reschedule the games, no easy feat given the distances involved.

A statement released by Glasgow Warriors said: “Tomorrow afternoon’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round Six fixture between Glasgow Warriors and Emirates Lions has been postponed. Due to the ongoing impact of gastroenteritis infections within the playing squad, it will not be possible for Glasgow Warriors to field a full playing squad for the match in Johannesburg.

“In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixture. The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course. Ulster’s meeting with the Cell C Sharks in Durban has also been postponed as a result of gastroenteritis infections.