Glasgow Warriors find out Pro14 semi-final opponents

A 78th-minute try from Marcell Coetzee helped Ulster book a date with Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final as they beat Connacht 21-13 at the Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster will meet Glasgow at Scotstoun on 17 May after outscoring Connacht two tries to one with Nick Timoney grabbing the northern province’s first after 14 minutes in a tense knockout clash.

Ulster were ahead 11-3 at half-time after taking an early 8-0 lead and the hosts were never headed. Ulster’s other points – on what was skipper Rory Best and replacement Darren Cave’s final game at the Kingspan – came from a conversion and two penalties from John Cooney and a Billy Burns conversion.

Connacht scored one try through Bundee Aki, with Jack Carty kicking a conversion and two penalties.

Benetton Rugby’s best ever season ended in a gut-wrenching 15-13 defeat at Thomond Park as JJ Hanrahan’s late penalty from halfway guided Munster into the Pro14 semi-finals.

The first Italian club to ever reach the Pro14’s knockout stages, Benetton were the better team and scored the game’s only try through Fijian winger Iliesa Ratuva on the stroke of half-time.

Tommaso Allan’s terrific touchline conversion gave them a 10-3 buffer, with Tyler Bleyendaal and Allan having exchanged earlier penalties.

Sloppy Munster were on the cusp of a shock quarter-final exit when Allan replied to Bleyendaal’s second penalty.

However, the latter’s replacement, Hanrahan, proved to be the hosts’ saviour as he knocked over a trio of penalties, including the decisive 76th-minute strike.

Munster will meet Leinster in the semis at the RDS on 18 May.